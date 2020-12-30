Birbhum: CM ensures free-of-cost treatment for eight-year-old girl

Bolpur: An eight-year-old girl, who cannot hear, is going get all necessary treatment, free-of-cost at SSKM Hospital with immediate intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to a Duare Sarkar camp at Jambuni in Birbhum on Monday.



The girl's mother Samapti Khatun went to Duare Sarkar camp with her daughter Isfat Ara Mondal. They went to the Duare Sarkar camp accompanied by the girl's grandmother Nasiba Bibi seeking intervention of the government officials for necessary treatment of the girl.

The Chief Minister found the girl standing with her mother and realised that they wanted to convey some of their problems to her. She came to know that she needed some treatment. She took detailed information and directed necessary steps for her treatment. The family members received a call from the Chief Minister's Office in evening informing that the girl's treatment has been arranged at SSKM Hospital and soon they will be informed that when they have to take the girl to the hospital.

The problem of the girl was first noticed by her parents when she was six months old. By that time she had lost 40 per cent of her hearing capacity. She was taken to Bangalore for treatment. But it did not bear any result. She also taken to a health centre at Bonhooghly where she was provided with a hearing aide. But the situation does not improve. Recently, doctors informed that she needed a treatment for which Rs 5 lakhs is needed.

The girl's father is a tailor and the family is not in a position to bear the cost of the treatment. Soon after knowing about it, Banerjee took immediate step in this regard. The girl's mother said: "I am grateful to the Chief Minister for the initiative taken by her for treatment of my daughter."