Birbhum: At least 3K BJP workers join TMC

Kolkata: At least 3,000 BJP workers joined Trinamool Congress at Bolpur in Birbhum to be a part of the state's overall development that is taken up by Mamata Banerjee's government.



Birbhum district Trinamool Congress president Anubrata Mondal handed over Trinamool Congress flags to the BJP workers mainly from Panchsoa and Siyan Muluk areas at Bolpur.

Buddhadeb Hansda, son of CPI(M) leader and Zila Parishad Sabhadipati during Left regime Manas Hansda, also joined Trinamool Congress by taking the party's flag from Mondal.

Mondal said: "Many had fallen into the BJP's trap of false assurances ahead of the polls. They have realised their mistakes and joining Trinamool Congress as our Chief Minister is ensuring an overall development of the state".

Hansda said: "My father always worked for people. Trinamool Congress government is also doing the same. I also want to work for the people. So I have joined the party".

It needs mention that Mondal has stated about giving major responsibility to Hansda in the party's district

committee.