Birbhum accident: Driver of bus arrested
kolkata: Police on Wednesday arrested the accused driver of the bus that collided head-on with an auto killing 9 people on Tuesday at Mallarpur, in Birbhum.
The driver, identified as Brajanandan Ghosh, resident of Burdwan, will be produced at Rampurhat court on Thursday.
Earlier, the Birbhum District Police had requested State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for a sample collection from the spot and the bus to determine the cause of the accident.
On Wednesday afternoon a team of forensic experts from Kolkata reached Mallarpur and collected samples. Cops are waiting for the experts' report to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the fatal accident in Birbhum, which led to the death of nine people, including eight women. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. GoWB will provide Rs. 2 lakh to the families of the deceased. Under the Somyabothi scheme, Rs. 2000 will be provided to perform the last rites of each deceased. Special GR will also be provided to the families of the deceased." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences to the families of nine persons who were killed in the bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the family members of the deceased.
On Wednesday PMO India tweeted: "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM. Narendra Modi." It may be mentioned that the state government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh on Tuesday itself.
