Birbhum: 30 BJP leaders quit party

Kolkata:Thirty BJP office bearers of Birbhum district relinquished the posts on Tuesday



They have written to the Trinamool Congress (TMC)district committee expressing their willingness to join the party under the leadership of district president Anubrata Mondol.

Trinamool Congress will soon take a decision in the matter, it was learnt.

Those who left the party included BJP city president Sandip Agarwal, city general secretary Swarup Acharya. Prabhat Chattopadhyay, member of BJP district committee and election observer said: "BJP has no ethics or any development scheme and so we decided to relinquish

the posts en mass." He added that they were willing to

take Trinamool Congress flag from Anubrata Mondol and work for the development of the district.

BJP state leadership said though they had relinquished the posts but not yet left the party and they with sit with them to discuss the matter.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of BJP has categorically told the state leadership that they were keeping a tab on the situation but the state leaders will have to resolve the infighting that is cropping up inside the party.

A senior party leader said as political parties in Bengal have always encouraged group politics, it is difficult to address the groups now as the party leaders and workers have realised that it does not have any future in Bengal in the next few years.