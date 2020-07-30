Biplab Mitra quits BJP, likely to join Trinamool today

BALURGHAT: Former district Trinamool chief who once joined the BJP has decided to return to his old party fold again after being disillusioned by the saffron brigade.



Initially it was fixed that Mitra would likely join Trinamool on Thursday in a programme at Trinamool Bhavan in Kolkata in presence of state party leadership but the sudden demise of veteran Congress leader Somen Mitra is said to have delayed his return for a day. It is learnt that Mitra would join Trinamool on Friday. Mitra along with a group of his followers has already reached Kolkata.

District party coordinator Subhas Chaki while speaking to Millennium Post has also confirmed Mitra's return.

"It is true that Biplab Mitra has taken the decision to return back to our party. He is one of the senior leaders of the district. His shifting from our party to saffron brigade was a wrong decision. The district party leadership will welcome him if he quits BJP,"

Chaki said. Meanwhile, the newly appointed district party chief Goutam Das in a press conference on July 26 in Balurghat had also hinted

about Mitra's joining in Trinamool.

"Our party will welcome those senior leaders who once left the party," he said. Answering a question amid speculations of Mitra's joining,

Das said: "The state party leadership and our party

chief Mamata Banerjee will take decision regarding the matter."