Biplab Deb must focus on Tripura's dev instead of chasing Trinamool: Abhishek

AGARTALA: Making his fourth visit to Tripura in the last six months, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday urged Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb to focus on the north-eastern state's development rather than chasing TMC and insisted that more the BJP would try to scare his party, quicker would be the saffron party's exit from the state's politics. Meanwhile, the Tripura government canceled Abhishek's programme at Baramura eco-park, citing that no permission was taken beforehand for hosting the same.



Banerjee said this after inaugurating the TMC party office at Teliamura. "Biplab Deb should concentrate on Tripura's development and stop running after us. We will continue to resist them and work till democracy is established in Tripura," he stated.

"If BJP thinks that like CPI(M), they can drive away TMC by creating fear psychosis, then they are wrong. More they will try to exert pressure on us, we will work to ensure an end to their rule," Abhishek said.

Challenging the BJP, Abhishek said his party would not even spare an inch when it comes to the poll battle. "The battle (poll contest) will be fought for even inches," he said. He said the BJP in connivance of the police has unleashed a reign of terror in the state. "My car was damaged on August 2, 2021. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged. But till date the police have not summoned a single FIR named accused. My party colleagues have been assaulted and the police have not taken any action," Banerjee added.

The national general-secretary of Trinamool said despite the reign of terror unleashed by the BJP and the highhandedness of police, Trinamool got 27 per cent vote in the recently-concluded civic election in Tripura. "We will not leave Tripura till the BJP government is ousted and a democratic government elected by the people is set up. People want peace and all round development of the state," he remarked.

Abhishek talked to some of the party workers, who had been beaten up by the goons and supported by the BJP.

"It is unfortunate that to retain their control over the civic bodies they had beaten up our workers and even women were not spared. A youth wearing a black shirt was seen rigging the election. But no action has yet been taken against him," he said.

The leader went to Chaturdasa Devata temple and offered puja. Later, he went to the house of a party worker and had lunch there.

He also interacted with the party leaders and workers there. He was accompanied by Sushmita Dev, party's Rajya Sabha member, Rajib Banerjee and Subol Bhowmick, party's convener in Tripura, among others.