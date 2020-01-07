Biodegradable bags made by correctional homes' inmates to be used at Gangasagar

Kolkata: In a significant stride to curb the single-use thin plastic bags at Gangasagar Mela, the inmates of two central correctional homes in the city are spending sleepless nights manufacturing eco-friendly biodegradable bags made out of cotton and jute.



The state government has joined hands with Rakshak Foundation and will be providing around 50,000 biodegradable bags — made by inmates of Dum Dum Central Correctional Home and Presidency Central Correctional Home — for use at the Gangasagar Mela.

More than 150 inmates of the two correctional homes are currently involved in the green initiative. The state government is trying its best to ensure a plastic-free Gangasagar Mela 2020.

"The cost factor is always involved in making bags with jute and cotton. So the inmates have also been trained in making bags out of Bengal towel (popularly known as Gamcha ). The consignment that will be sent to Gangasagar will have bags of jute and cotton as well as bags made of towels," a senior official of South 24-Parganas district administration said.

The inmates have been trained by Rakshak Foundation in association with the National Jute Board in the two correctional homes. "They are very excited about their modest contribution and the opportunity to associate with the eco-friendly social cause," said Chaitali Das, managing trustee of the Foundation. Moreover, volunteers from the Foundation will be joined by Army in civil dress, cadets, school students with teachers and representatives from reputed institutions and organisations to spread awareness with placards on the ill effect of single-use plastic bags.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to take all necessary measures to curb pollution during the Gangasagar Mela. We will be providing paper cups and plates to various shops and eateries as an alternative to plastic," said Soumen Kumar Mahapatra, Minister in Charge of Environment & Public Health Engineering (PHE) department. The PHE department is the nodal agency for organising the Gangasagar Mela.