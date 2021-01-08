Binoy Tamang writes to PM, seeks constitutional justice

Darjeeling: Binoy Tamang, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking "constitutional justice for the areas of Darjeeling Hills, Terai, Dooars along with the



Gorkhas."

He has also appealed for the inclusion of the region (Hills, Terai and Dooars) in the North East region under North East Council act.

"You are very much aware that before independence, India had 36 Partially Excluded Area and after independence 35 of the partially excluded areas were granted constitutional justice. Unfortunately Darjeeling hills, Siliguri, Terai and Duars were left out from receiving constitutional justice. It remained as a partially excluded area and were absorbed in West Bengal in 1954 through Absorbed Area Act, 1954. These areas are not included, legally and constitutionally in India till now. This is a matter of great concern for the country's security, integrity and sovereignty," claimed the letter.

He stated that the demand for the separate state of Gorkhaland is justifiable as Darjeeling hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region are the only areas in the region which have not been included in the North East region despite being a contiguous part of eastern Himalayas.

"All the states of North East come under DONER but Gorkhaland Territorial Area, Terai and Dooars region are left out. The people of this region are economically backward. So on the basis of the lack of basic amenities in the area I urge you to share the benefits of DONER (Development of North Eastern Region) with this region too," stated the letter.

A copy of the letter has been sent to the West Bengal Chief Minister also.