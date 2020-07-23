Binoy Tamang waves off claims of Hill tripartite talks as an election gimmick

Darjeeling: Binoy Tamang, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy faction) has waved off claims of a tripartite meeting to be convened by the Union Home Minister as an "election stunt for the forthcoming Bengal Assembly elections in 2021."



Tamang's comments comes on the heels of a press release by GJM (Bimal faction) General Secretary Roshan Giri, posted in social media, claiming that a two member team comprising of Nima Tamang and Dr Binu Sundas had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his office in New Delhi.

The team reminded Shah of the BJP's commitment towards the Gorkhas along with the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav was also present in the meeting.

"Amit Shah expressed desire to solve the predicaments of the Gorkhas. In relation to this, he has decided to initiate tripartite talks between the Centre, State and the GJM within a fortnight. He has asked his office to issue letters to the GJM and State by July 23, 2020. The first meeting will be convened by the Union Home Ministry," claimed the release. Incidentally charged in multiple criminal cases in the Darjeeling Hills, Giri is at present absconding.

"In 2017, the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh had assured us of tripartite talks "within a fortnight" to resolve the long pending issues of the Gorkhas. Based on this Bimal Gurung had withdrawn the 105 day long bandh. Till now the promised fortnight has not arrived. My point of view is that it is an election stunt that BJP has been indulging in before every election since 2009, now that the Bengal Assembly election is approaching in 2021" alleged Tamang.

Tamang stated that if the BJP is sincere towards the Hills and the Gorkhas, the BJP led Union Government should pass the Bill to include 11 left out Gorkha sub communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. All parties are in consensus of this and the Government of West Bengal has twice recommended it.

"Let BJP show their sincerity by granting tribal status to the 11 left out Gorkha communities and then only will we trust any tripartite talk they initiate," added Tamang.