Binoy Tamang resigns from GJM (Binoy)

Darjeeling: Binoy Tamang, president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy) has tendered his resignation from the party. In the resignation letter, he has stated that he resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the 2019 and 2021 elections.



In his resignation letter addressed to the party's vice-president Satish Pokhrel and general secretary Anit Thapa, Tamang stated: "After losing in two consecutive elections 2019 (MP election and Darjeeling Assembly by-election) and 2021 (Assembly election) it is my moral responsibility to resign from the post of president, GJM."

The letter further stated that analysis of the result showed that party functionaries are not serious in organisational matters and played double standard roles which resulted in alliance partner TMC not winning the Darjeeling and Kurseong seats. Therefore I have decided to resign from the post and party from today."

He stated that henceforth the faction of the party named after him should not bear his name. "Following the split of the party in 2017, during elections the Calcutta High Court had ordered that both the factions were valid but the name Bimal and Binoy would have to be mentioned after the nomenclature GJM to denote the faction.

He stated that since 2019 January a conspiracy had been hatched to remove him from Hill politics. Regarding talks of growing differences with Anit Thapa, Tamang stated: "At one point, he had also stated that for one person the party should not suffer. He could be hinting at me. Maybe I have failed as a leader. There could have been a difference of opinion."

However, he waved off rumors of him joining the BJP, TMC or returning to the Bimal camp. Interestingly, Tamang has sent resignation copies to Bimal Gurung and Roshan Giri also. "I have the GJM party flag which I will return to the rightful owner Bimal Gurung. In 2017, I had split the party in order to save this flag, the party and the Hills," claimed Tamang.

Meanwhile, Anit Thapa has called an emergent Central Committee meeting of the GJM in Kurseong on Friday at 11am.