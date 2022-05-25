Bimal Gurung starts fast unto death opposing GTA elections

Darjeeling: Bimal Gurung, president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) started a fast unto death in protest of the State Government's decision to hold Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) election.



He has also appealed to the West Bengal Government to initiate dialogue on the draft proposal submitted by his party.

On Tuesday the Government of West Bengal had announced that the GTA Sabha will go to polls on June 26, the notification for which will be published on May 27.

At 11 am on Wednesday, Gurung started a fast unto death at the Singamari motor stand, opposite the GJM party office in Darjeeling town.

"Our demands include the inclusion of 396 Gorkha dominated mouzas of Terai and Dooars in the GTA. The Gorkhas of Terai and Dooars have been wronged. My fast unto death is to rectify this. I am ready to sacrifice my life. The TMC led West Bengal Government should not hold elections now, instead they should uphold our alliance and immediately call for a dialogue to discuss the draft proposal we had submitted on 9th May. The GJM is ready for dialogue on this" stated Gurung, talking to media persons.

He further alleged that only a few leaders who are thirsty for "chair and power" want GTA elections.

He gave a clarion call to all anti-GTA election forces to unite and chalk out a roadmap to halt GTA elections for the betterment of the Gorkhas.

Raju Bista, BJP MP from Darjeeling claimed that the West Bengal Government has launched a conspiracy to make two or three leaders of their choice powerful. "I will extend my support to any person who opposes GTA elections thereby working on behest of the Gorkha community" he added when questioned on whether he supports Gurung's move.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Gorkha Suraksha Parishad has called for a rally to be taken out from Darjeeling Railway Station to the District Collectorate at 3pm on Thursday protesting against the GTA elections. "We invite all, including political outfits, to take part. If the Government still goes ahead with the elections we will also launch a fast unto death" stated SP Sharma of the Parishad.