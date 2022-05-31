Bimal Gurung shifted to hosp in Gangtok
darjeeling: "GJM does not have any tie-up with the BJP. I am doing all this on humanitarian grounds and as I am the MP of Darjeeling," stated BJP MP Raju Bista, following a visit to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital on Monday to check GJM president Bimal Gurung. Gurung was later shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok.
Incidentally, Gurung, who was on a fast unto death protesting against the GTA election, had ended fast on Sunday after 104 hours. "Though his condition has improved, he needs a thorough check up. His heart, kidney and liver have been affected and specialised testing has to be done to assess the situation," stated Bista.
Gurung, was taken by an ambulance to STNM Hospital in Gangtok where he is under treatment.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in Rs 4.8-cr money laundering case30 May 2022 8:00 PM GMT
SC insists on physical presence of lawyers to argue in court30 May 2022 7:53 PM GMT
Students wearing hijab barred from entering college; approaches DC30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
26 Rohingyas detained in Assam30 May 2022 7:52 PM GMT
UP govt targets to increase forest, tree cover to 15% by 2030, to...30 May 2022 7:51 PM GMT