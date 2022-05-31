Bimal Gurung shifted to hosp in Gangtok

darjeeling: "GJM does not have any tie-up with the BJP. I am doing all this on humanitarian grounds and as I am the MP of Darjeeling," stated BJP MP Raju Bista, following a visit to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital on Monday to check GJM president Bimal Gurung. Gurung was later shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok.



Incidentally, Gurung, who was on a fast unto death protesting against the GTA election, had ended fast on Sunday after 104 hours. "Though his condition has improved, he needs a thorough check up. His heart, kidney and liver have been affected and specialised testing has to be done to assess the situation," stated Bista.

Gurung, was taken by an ambulance to STNM Hospital in Gangtok where he is under treatment.