Bill passed to replace Governor with CM as Chancellor of Aliah Univ

kolkata: A Bill was passed in the state assembly on Thursday to appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its chancellor, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.



The Aliah University (Amendment) Bill, 2022 also sought to replace the posts of Reader and Lecturer with those of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

Introducing the Bill, Minority Affairs Minister Md Ghulam Rabbani said that since the governor has to discharge certain

constitutional duties fairly and impartially, he should not be burdened with such a position, chancellor.

In such a situation, the Chief Minister is the fittest person to be the new Chancellor of the university, which imparts higher educational studies in various streams and has three sprawling campuses in the city, he said.

Objecting to the Bill, opposition BJP MLAs said that making the chief minister the chancellor of the university will politicise its environment and have a detrimental impact on the future of the students.

The Bill was then passed through a voice vote in the state Assembly.