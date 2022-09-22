Bill passed to increase no. of members in WB Staff Selection Commission to 6

kolkata: The West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill 2022 was passed at the state Assembly on Wednesday paving the way to increase the number of members of the West Bengal Staff Selection Commission from 2 to 6 and enhance the age limit of the Chairperson and members of the Commission from 62 to 65 years.



"The amendment has been brought for ensuring quick filling up of vacancies through the Commission. The increase in the number of members of the Commission is also an important step for speeding up the process of filling up vacancies," state Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said while tabling the Bill. He reiterated that change is the only constant and amendment needs to be done with the changing times for smooth functioning. "When the Indian Constitution was framed no one had thought that there would be an amendment to it. But till date, there have been 105 amendments in the Constitution and it is expected that there will be more," he added.

The state government has already abolished the West Bengal Group D Recruitment Board which was constituted in November 2015 and started functioning on January 1, 2016.

The recruitment of Group D will now be held through the Staff Selection Commission. In September 2019, the West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Repealing) Bill was passed in the state Assembly reviving the erstwhile West Bengal Staff Selection Commission.

The Commission was established following the promulgation of the West Bengal Staff Selection Commission Act

in 2011.