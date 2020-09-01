Biker injured at Maa Flyover

Kolkata: A bike rider's throat got slit by Chinese kite thread (manja) on Maa flyover on Sunday afternoon. He was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital by the police where doctors treated and discharged the injured. On Sunday around 4:30 pm a youth Rohit Shaw was riding his bike on the Maa Flyover going towards Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. Near the crossing of Gobinda Khatik Road and Park Circus Connector on Maa flyover his neck and face got entangled with a kite thread.