Biker dies after collision on Maa in the wee hours

Kolkata: A bike rider died in an accident on Maa flyover in the wee hours of Friday. Controversy cropped up after the accident took place as riding bikes on flyovers across the city is prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am.



On Friday at around 3:35 am, a collision took place between a car and a bike on Maa flyover near Gobinda Khatik Road and Park Circus Connector. The injured bike rider, identified as Ashim Mondal (23) of Sonarpur and pillion rider Tarak Sardar of Kultoli were rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where Mondal was declared brought dead.

However, it is yet to be learnt as to how did the biker avail the flyover despite a police picket at the approach road. Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner, Traffic, said: "We are looking into the matter."

The Chief Minister had directed the police to restrict plying of two-wheelers on Maa flyover, AJC Bose Road flyover and Park Street flyover. The restriction had come into effect during July 2016.