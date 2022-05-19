Bijoygarh murder: Cops circulate image of accused
Kolkata: The police have found a survilliance camera footage where the suspect of Bijoygarh elderly man murder case was seen leaving the apartment.
According to sources, in the primary report of the autopsy it has been mentioned that the elderly man identified as Nidhir Kundu was hit on his head using some sort of blunt object.
Cops also came to know that Kundu on Saturday had told a roti seller that on Sunday a guest is going to visit him. Investigating officers are sure that the unknown guest about which Kundu had told is the murderer.
It is suspected that Kundu was killed sometime between 10:30 pm Sunday and 6 am on Monday.
The last tower location of Kundu's mobile phone which was stolen was found in Kulpi of South 24-Parganas after which it was switched off.
Police have circulated the pictures of the accused which was found from the surveillance camera footage to the sources in order to trace him.
