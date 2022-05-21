Bijoygarh elderly man's murder case: Accused in cop net

kolkata: The police have arrested the accused person in Bijoygarh elderly man murder case from Netajinagar area on Thursday evening.



The accused man, identified as Subhas Chandra Roy, a friend of the victim Nidhir Kundu.

According to sources, Roy and Kundu were friends for the past few years. They had a very good relationship, which became close in the past one year. It had been alleged that on Sunday night after having dinner, Roy tried to get intimate with Kundu, which the victim prevented. Out of anger, Roy thrashed his head against the wall due to which Kundu died. Later, Roy cleaned the house throughout the night and left the place early on Monday morning with Kundu's television, mobile phone and laptop. But Roy kept the laptop and the television at a rickshaw puller's place whom he knew for a long time.After fleeing from Bijoygarh, Roy went to a friend's place in Lakshmikantapur of South 24 Parganas. Roy allegedly told his friend that he went to Lakshmikantapur to search for a job. When Roy spotted that his friend was doubting him, he left the place and went to Malda where a relative of his stays. On Thursday afternoon, Roy returned. Meanwhile police were tipped off about Roy by their sources and a strict vigil was kept on his movement. As soon as the news of Roy's return reached the police, a team picked him up from his house.