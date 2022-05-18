Bijoygarh: Body of elderly found wrapped in plastic in flat

Kolkata: Decomposed body of an elderly man was found from under his bed at a flat at Bijoygarh in Jadavpur on Tuesday morning.



The deceased identified as Nidhir Kundu aged about 63 years used to live alone in the flat.

According to sources, Kundu was last seen on Saturday by some of his neighbours.

On Tuesday morning his neighbours spotted that Kundu did not collect newspapers for the past few days which were kept outside of his flat.

Also a foul smell was coming from the flat as well. Suspecting something foul, they informed Kundu's relatives. They had also informed the police as well.

A few moments later his relatives arrived and knocked on the door but Kundu did not respond.

Later they used a spare key to open the door in presence of the cops and found that Kundu's decomposed body was wrapped inside a plastic and placed under the bed.

Also blood stains were found on the linens. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe.

So far the cops came to know that a few objects like, laptop, mobile phone of Kundu were missing. Police are questioning his brother and sister as they had spare keys to the flat.

Kundu, a retired government employee, has been living alone since his wife died about 10 years ago.