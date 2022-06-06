Bijin Krishna becomes new DM of South Dinajpur

Balurghat: Bijin Krishna, the new District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, took his official charge of this district on Monday.



He has replaced Ayesha Rani A, who received a transfer order by the state government from this district to Paschim Medinipur district as the new District Magistrate.

Krishna was posted as Joint Secretary of Animal Resources Development department, Govt of West Bengal. He was welcomed by the outgoing DM Ayesha Rani A at the district administrative building on the same day and was felicitated with a flower bouquet by her. Later, he took his official charge from her.

He was also felicitated with flower bouquets by the media persons of two local press clubs at his chamber. Krishna said he will work for the development of the district.