Biggest ever UK delegation to attend Bengal business summit

Kolkata: The British Deputy High Commission and British Council Kolkata will bring the biggest ever UK delegation to the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21. A 49-strong delegation of senior figures from a wide range of businesses, institutions and universities will represent the United Kingdom at BGBS.



Education, arts and culture/creative economy will be a vital aspect of the UK spectrum for BGBS. There will be a major thrust on education, research, creative economy and sustainable tourism during these two-day engagements.

Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director East and Northeast India, British Council said: "West Bengal has an enviable pool of education and research talent. From the British Council, we are delighted to contribute to Bengal's global thinking on education through BGBS. We are supporting the public-private partnerships on education, creative economy and sustainable tourism with ideas and expertise from the UK. We have several top UK universities taking part in BGBS deliberations which will create opportunities for young people from both Bengal and Britain and build on existing research partnerships between higher education institutions."

The UK, in collaboration with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will facilitate B2B (Business-to-Business) meetings during the summit. These discussions will enable participants to identify opportunities for future collaboration, research and innovation, and facilitate the expansion of trade and investment.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said: "I'm delighted to bring such a large delegation to BGBS. The 2030 Roadmap agreed by our Prime Ministers in May last year promised to transform trade and investment between the UK and India. That's what we're here to do. I want to increase the United Kingdom's portfolio of investments and partnerships in West Bengal, which already provides around thirty thousand jobs in Kolkata alone. There is strong interest from UK companies looking to expand existing investments here and from others who are new to India."

The British Council will organise a creative economy Round Table from 21 to 22 April 2022, soon after the conclusion of BGBS.

For the first time this year, 1200 businessmen associated with various MSMEs across the state will be attending the BGBS. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had issued necessary instructions in this regard.

The state government had organised synergies across the state since December last year with the MSMEs. The identification of the MSMEs invited at the business meet has been made based on these synergies and certain other business parameters.