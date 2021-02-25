Big names from Tolly, Left leader, sports personalities join TMC

Chinsurah: Prominent Tollywood actors and director, sports personalities, doctors, educationist and a former CPI(M) MLA joined TMC on Wednesday.



Mamata Banerjee handed over the party flag to them and welcomed them at a rally here. Director Raj Chakraborty, chairman of Kolkata International Film Festival committee joined Trinamool along with Tollywood actors that included June Malia, Kanchan Mullick, Sudeshna Roy, Manali Dey, Sayani Ghosh, cricketer Manoj Tiwari and footballer Saumik Dey. Ananya Chakraborty, educator, and two well-known doctors of Hooghly Dr Dipak Roy and Dr Rana Chakraborty joined the party. Veteran CPI(M) leader and three time MLA from Howrah-North Lagan Deo Singh joined TMC.

After joining TMC, Chakraborty while addressing the gathering urged the people to vote for Mamata Banerjee who is fighting against monopolization. The BJP is trying to destroy the social fabric of India by spreading divisive politics.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwari said: "When I had wrapped myself with the National Flag after winning for KKR in IPL we fought for the team which was not divided by any religion or caste. Now, BJP is trying to divide the country on the basis of religion. It is our duty to strengthen the hand of Mamata Banerjee who has waged a war against communalism." Later Tiwari tweeted: "A new journey begins today, need your love and support."

Jun Malia said: "I am with the Trinamool Congress and will continue to support the party as long as I live."

Comedian Kanchan Mullick said: "I want people to be smiling and for the past years I have seen Mamata Banerjee who works round the clock to ensure that people live peacefully and happily with a

smiling face."

Manali Dey recollected how the Trinamool chairperson had stood by her when she lost her mother. She said the people of the state wants their own daughter in power."

Sayani Ghosh, while joining, said: "I'm grateful to Didi that she has given me the opportunity to be here in such a short time and at such a young age. I promise that we will work towards the safety and empowerment of women in Bengal. We will keep the holistic development of Bengal in mind. We will keep its peace and tranquility. The land of Bengal cannot become a target only before the elections."

Lagan Deo Singh was a powerful CPI(M) leader from Howrah north. He was famous for his organizational capacity in the party. He lost to Ashok

Ghosh of TMC in 2011 Assembly election.