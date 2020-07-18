Bidhannagar top cop visits containment zones in Salt Lake

Kolkata: Commissioner of Bidhannagar City Police visited the containment zones in Salt Lake on Friday and gave instructions to make people aware about the pandemic situation.



Commissioner Mukesh visited some containment zones under Bidhannagar South police station's jurisdiction. Later, he instructed the cops to make people aware about the do's and don'ts in the present situation.

Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon, police personnel went to the markets and office areas to take up the awareness initiative.

They also distributed masks and requested people not to venture out of their homes unless and until it was very urgent. On Friday, senior police officials also visited the markets and other places to take stock of the situation in areas under the Bidhannagar city police.

People coming to the markets have been requested to maintain physical distancing in order to stay safe from COVID-19. This apart, those who were found on the roads without their masks on have been cautioned.

They have been given masks to wear as well. Traffic police personnel on Friday were seen standing with placards in which there were messages to people requesting them to stay indoors and follow the Health department advisories accordingly.

The officials said a similar drive was carried out in all police station areas of Salt Lake. Besides this, the police also organised Corona campaigns in various neighbourhoods of Bidhannagar.