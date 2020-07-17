Bidhannagar sets up swab sample collection centre

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up a swab sample collection centre for its residents who want to check whether they are COVID-19 affected or not.



According to BMC authority, the testing facility has been set up at the swimming pool premises opposite to Bikash Bhavan. Residents who want their swab samples to be tested will have to enlist their names at the BMC Health Officer's office or at the local councillors office. Also they need to be recommended by a medical practitioner for the test. Only direct contacts of the Covid patients and symptomatic residents will be allowed to avail the facility. Each day around 20 samples are being collected at present. The residents will be informed over phone about when they have to come for their swab samples to be collected.

According to BMC Mayor, Krishna Chakraborty, at present swab sample collection is going on at the Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital as well. People can also go there. This apart she informed that if employees of the state government offices in Salt Lake want their swab sample to be collected for testing, they can approach the BMC Health department or Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to keep the markets closed on alternative days in order to sanitise the place well to prevent spread of COVID-19. The market authorities. Sources informed that councillors are talking with the market committees about the decision and will chalk out a plan to implement the decision.

Till Wednesday night 950 persons across the BMC area have been tested Covid positive. Among them 32 persons have died and 337 persons have been released. Earlier BMC authority had instructed the market committees not to sell anything to those who are coming to the markets without wearing a mask. Also it is alleged that several sellers in the markets are not following the norms properly. Again the market committees have been asked to follow the norms otherwise strict action may be taken against them.