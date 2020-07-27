Bidhannagar reports 102 new cases

Kolkata: With 102 new cases reported of COVID-19, the total figure of persons suffering for the disease reached 1,691 on Sunday in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. In Past four days, around 250 newly affected cases were found.



According to sources, as per the report of Sunday, a total of 737 persons have been

cured.

At present 915 people are suffering from the disease are undergoing treatment in several

hospitals.

This apart, 471 Covid affected persons are staying in home isolation as they are experiencing mild symptoms. Also death of another person due to Covid has been reported Sunday. Till date 39 persons have died due to COVID-19 in BMC area.

It is alleged that despite civic authorities asking Covid affected patients' family members to stay at their homes, several such people in Salt Lake were found flouting the order.

At present there are five containment

zones have been marked among which four are in Salt Lake. Parts of the FE, IB and HC block along with parts of Sukantanagar and Duttabad area have been marked as containment

zones.

This apart in New Town a temporary swab sample collection centre has been set up at the New Town Mela Ground. Residents of New Town can avail the service. Sources informed that the residents of New Town and it's adjacent areas can avail the facility.

Those who want to test their swab samples will have to register their names following which they would be called on the stipulated date to collect swab samples.