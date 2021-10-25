Bidhannagar pornography case: Prime accused, Prakash Das, held

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police have arrested the prime accused in connection with the pornography case.



Prakash Das was arrested from his South Kolkata residence on Saturday. Five people have also been arrested in March.

According to police sources, Prakash used to interact with various emerging models through social media. The man then used to gain their confidence by promising to give them a chance in the Tollywood industry and forced them to shoot adult films.

In December 2020, an aspiring model lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police that she met a man on social media claiming he has a production house in Ranikuthi area.

On the pretext of giving chance in the Tollywood industry, she was forced to shoot pornography under the influence of drugs in the Bidhannagar Commissionerate area.

Several other girls have lodged the same complaint against the accused.

Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police seized Prakash's mobile phone. Evidence of conversations with many emerging models has been found from there.

They are investigating whether Prakash has any connection with this person or whether anyone else is involved with him.