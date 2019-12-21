Bidhannagar police take measures to prevent road mishaps

Kolkata: To stop road accidents in New Town, Bidhannagar Police has decided to take several measures like installing road signages and automatic speed gun.



Approximately a week ago, Additional Director General (ADG), Traffic, Vivek Sahay and other senior police officials of West Bengal Police and Bidhannagar Police inspected multiple areas in New Town which are most vulnerable in terms of road accident.

After inspection, Sahay reportedly suggested to install signages of speed restriction and automatic speed laser gun. It may be mentioned that earlier at least three years ago, Bidhannagar Police had installed speed cameras in six locations in Salt Lake, New Town, Dum Dum Park, Kaikhali and Airport area.

But none of the cameras were operational due to not having connectivity to the traffic control room.

Police sources informed that, after inspecting four crossings in New Town, Sahay was mulling about making those as model crossings.

He also assured Bidhannagar Police that his department would provide automatic speed guns like Kolkata Police uses to prosecute the drivers driving at high speed.

Recently several accidents happened in New Town. In one of the accidents three youths lost their lives. Later it was found that they were driving at a high speed and the driver was also drink.

"We are planning to set up more speed signage display boards in order to aware drivers of their driving speed. Also number speed restriction signage boards will be increased and the maximum speed limit on Biswa Bangla Sarani would be 50 kilometers per hour," said a traffic police official.

Sources claimed that the process for installing speed signage display boards and automatic speed gun have started. After a brief inspection tender will be floated.

The process is expected to be completed in six months latest.