Bidhannagar Police sets up cell to probe accidents

kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has set up a wing called Accident Monitoring Cell (AMC), which will investigate the traffic accident cases.

Initially, a case will be registered in the local police station. Later, the AMC will take over the investigation. Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Bidhannagar City Police, Indira Mukherjee, on Friday inaugurated the new wing at the Bidhannagar Traffic Police office in New Town.

There was no specific police unit in the Bidhannagar City Police to investigate the traffic accident cases. In Kolkata Police, fatal traffic accident cases are being investigated by the Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP). However, this wing will investigate all the traffic accident cases and will submit chargesheet.