Bidhannagar Police brings out traffic grievance cell
Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police has introduced a traffic grievance cell which would be led by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic himself. A phone number (6291606161) has been designated for receiving traffic related grievances or information.
According to DC, Traffic, Dhritiman Sarkar, people face a lot of problems while commuting. Several people may have complaints about police activity but they do not know where to contact. From now on, people can call on the number provided and lodge their grievances there.
"Our aim is to ensure that public doesn't get harassed. People can lodge complaints against traffic police personnel also if they are found misbehaving. The grievances will be addressed by giving utmost priority. This cell will function round-the-clock," said Sarkar.
He also informed that people may inform police about any violation of traffic norms as well, which would help police to intercept the offending vehicle.
"If anyone wishes to stay anonymous, then his or her identity will be kept secret," Sarkar added.
