Bidhannagar: Names of MMiCs, borough chairmen declared

KOLKATA: Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the names of Member Mayor-in-Councils (MMiC) and Borough chairmen on Tuesday.



The oath taking ceremony of the MMiCs and deputy mayor, Anita Mondal will take place on Friday at the Poura Bhavan in Salt Lake.

From the Salt Lake area, Banibrata Banerjee, Tulsi Sinha Roy and Rajesh Chirimar will be the MMiCs.

From Rajarhat part, Debraj Chakraborty, Sujit Mondal, Rahima Bibi (Mondal) and Aratrika Bhattacharjee will be made the MMiCs.

It may be mentioned that Aratrika is the daughter of MLA, Tapas Chatterjee and was elected for the first time.

Apart from the MMiCs, names of six borough chairpersons also announced on Tuesday. Sahanowaz Ali Mondal, Pranay Kumar Ray, Piyali Sarkar, Manish Mukherjee, Ranjan Poddar and Minu Das (Chakraborty) have been selected as the borough chairpersons.

Among them, Pranay was the MMiC (Health) in the former BMC board.

Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, securing 39 out of 41 seats.

The party has bagged about 95 per cent of the polled votes. Later Krishna's name was announced from the party high command as the Mayor of BMC while Sabyasachi Dutta has been made the Chairman.