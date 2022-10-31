Bidhannagar: Cops to start 'Meet Your Officers' initiative

KOLKATA: In a bid to enhance contacts with people, Bidhannagar Police has decided to start a new initiative called 'Meet Your Officers' through which grievances of the common people will be addressed by senior police officers.



Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma said, "Specific dates have been mentioned in the chart with the place where people can meet the senior officers."

According to sources, the new initiative is scheduled to start from November 1. Sharma will be meeting people himself at different places. The meetings will be held between 5 pm and 6 pm. According to a post on social media by the Bidhannagar Police, this step has been taken up so that common people do not need to travel to the offices of the senior officers, which are located in a scattered manner. The schedule of the 'Meet Your Officers' initiative has been mentioned on social media. The police units, including police stations and traffic guards, have been asked to put the chart on display so that people get to know which officer will be available for interaction and on which date.

However, people also can meet these senior police officers at their respective offices at any point of time other than this initiative. The schedule may change depending on the law and order duties. The schedule will be notified at the police stations, traffic guards and on social media.