Bidhannagar cops to hold rally with pets

kolkata: In a bid to ensure a pet-friendly Diwali this year, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate will organise a unique rally on Thursday. Police said pets would take part in the rally, through which people would be requested not to burn firecrackers on the day of Kali Puja and Diwali so that the pets as well as the strays don't feel uncomfortable owing to an increase in air and noise pollution levels.



Efforts are being taken up to ensure that the festival turns out to be a safe and 'paw-some' occasion for them.

The rally will start from the city square off the Central Mall in New Town. It is for the first time that such a rally will be organised by the police. The pets, which will participate in the rally, will wear dresses bearing the message: "Happy Diwali. Please do not burst crackers and make our Diwali a happy one."

A senior consultant of Bengal Veterinary College and Hospital, Belgachia said the sound crackers pose a serious threat to the pets as well as the stray dogs.

They run for shelter and many die of sudden heart attack. Many develop nausea and die due to sudden shock. "It is good that a rally will be held with the pets to request people not to use fire crackers," he said.

A senior police officer said the pets would be accompanied by their owners or handlers. "We are hopeful that people will respond to the rally in the positive manner and stop using fire crackers," he added.

In a major crackdown, the police have been conducting raids throughout the states and seizing banned firecrackers.