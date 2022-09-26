Bidhannagar Cops rescue 18 youths from city airport

kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police rescued 18 youths from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport early on Sunday morning, who were reportedly kidnapped by a group of miscreants.



It has been alleged that the miscreants are a part of an international abduction gang.

Police also detained a doctor, identified as Gour Chandra Biswas, as the miscreants had confined the youths at his flat near Eco Urban Village in New Town.

According to police, on September 16, Naresh Kumar, a resident of Haryana approached the NSCBI Airport police station and informed that his son Rahul Kumar had been missing since August 28.

He had come to Kolkata from Panipat and since then he failed to contact his son. Naresh alleged that his son was sent to Kolkata and from here he was scheduled to go to USA for job. Naresh also told the cops that he had paid Rs 40 lakh so that his son gets a job in the USA.

Though police tried to search for Rahul through his mobile number's tower location, they failed to trace him. Naresh was asked to file a written complaint but he denied. The man wished to return to Panipat and filed a complaint there. Though Naresh left Kolkata, police kept on searching for Rahul. Meanwhile, cops came to know that two suspects, identified as Suresh Sinha and Rakesh Prasad Sinha, were involved in the Rahul abduction case.

After they were taken into custody, police came to know about another man, identified as Dhiraj Das. Meanwhile senior police officers again contacted Naresh and came to know that he had not lodged any complaint in Haryana. Hearing that, the cops requested him to send an email which will be treated as complaint. On September 20, Naresh sent an email and police registered a case. During probe, police interrogated the three accused persons and came to know that several youths were brought in Kolkata by promising to send them to USA.

On the wee hours of Sunday, cops came to know that 18 youths had come to airport to take a Delhi flight. When they were intercepted, cops found that the youths were released by a group of people who had abducted them in the same manner as Rahul. Later, the youths were brought to NSCBI police station. After a while, a few of them were allowed to return to their homes while the rest of them were asked to stay for the sake of the case. Police also came to know that Biswas had given his flat on rent to the miscreants. However. Biswas reportedly claimed that he was unaware of the incident.