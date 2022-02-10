Bidhannagar civic polls: Development work done to be TMC's main poll plank

KOLKATA: Banking on the development works executed by the former Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led board, the ruling party on Wednesday exuded confidence in the party's triumph in the upcoming polls for Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC).



With the polls barely a few days away, the party candidates are busy holding small meetings and campaigning virtually in the wake of the pandemic.

Outgoing Mayor Krishna Chakraborty—who is contesting as a TMC candidate— said the main objective of her party was to continue providing services to the people and maintain quality.

"It is not that only a few works are important. Being a civic body, every service is urgent. We have provided the services to the people living in areas under the BMC. The development work carried out by us will help us to retain the board," said Chakraborty.

She further emphasized that the previous board had resolved the drinking water crisis in Salt Lake. At present, water is supplied four times a day in the area. This apart, BMC had undertaken various beautification works in the past five years, including renovation of the majority of the parks. Chakraborty further added that people had refused BJP.

This year, about 4.42 lakh voters will cast votes in the BMC election, to be held on February 12 in 523 booths. About 66,000 more names have been added to the voter list in the past five years.

Parts of three Assembly seats come under the BMC areas. Among the three, major portions fall under the jurisdiction of Bidhannagar and Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency. A few wards come under the Rajarhat New Town Assembly segment.

TMC had won these three seats in the Assembly election of 2021 by about 48 per cent votes. TMC got 46.85 per cent votes in Bidhannagar Assembly constituency, whereas 49.04 per cent votes in Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly constituency.

Sources said 40 per cent of the polling personnel had been kept in reserve to face an emergency situation. Derozio Memorial College, Haryana Vidyamandir and Bidhannagar College have been made the dispatch and receiving centres for the polling personnel.