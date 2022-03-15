Bidhannagar civic body to start spl drive against vector-borne diseases

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to start a special drive soon to prevent vector-borne diseases well ahead to ensure that the situation does not go beyond control during Monsoon.Banibrata Banerjee, Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC), Health has called a meeting on Thursday afternoon with all the councillors and officials of his department to chalk out a plan on how and where to start.



For the past few years, several cases of dengue had been reported. To prevent occurrence of dengue in Monsoon, BMC authorities are preparing plans which are expected to be implemented from next month. Among the total number of dengue cases reported for the past few years, a good number were reported from the Rajarhat part of BMC. Though BMC authority every year emphasised on mass awareness, this year the new MMiC, Health is planning to start early so that during the monsoon the spread of the vector-borne diseases can be checked as much as possible.

Banerjee already asked the officials of his department to submit a report on the infrastructures available.The officials have been asked to prepare a report about how many fogging machines the BMC has and how many of those are in working condition. Also they have been instructed to gather ward-wise information about the available quantity of bleaching powder, chemicals used for spraying and other

necessary materials.