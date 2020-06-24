Bidhannagar civic body officials to deliver bills at doorsteps

Kolkata: In a bid that is believed to help in collection pending property taxes the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a drive to collect the outstanding property tax amount which is due for past several years.



Earlier the property tax bills used to be sent via courier service. But in several occasion many residents complained that they did not receive the bills. To avoid the problem, now BMC staff in each ward will deliver the property tax bills to the residents.

This apart local councillors have been asked to take initiative about the drive to collect the pending tax which is around 40 crore. According to an official of BMC, though BMC is sending a formal bill to the tax payers, residents can download the bills from the BMC website anytime. Also they can pay the tax amount online.

It is alleged that a good number of residents have not paid the property tax for past few years. They have been asked to pay the tax along with the arrear amount soon. Sources claimed that BMC authority has taken up the issue as in several instances, state government was requested to arrange funds for various reason. According to Mayor, Krishna Chakrabroty, when the BMC has its own way to arrange money for the works, then why they would request state government for money.

However it is alleged that during the tenure of Sabysachi Dutta as Mayor of BMC, several works were not done and collection of property tax was not collected.