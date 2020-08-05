Bidhannagar: Atleast 135 test positive in 1 day

Kolkata: As many as 135 people have been tested Covid positive in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) taking the total to 2,195 on Tuesday.



According to sources, the high rate of fresh cases detected in the past few weeks has raised serious concern about the situation. It is alleged that despite the advisory of the state government, a section of residents of Salt Lake are deliberately violating the Covid protocols. In several cases family members of a Covid patient, who have either tested Covid negative or their swab samples have not been tested, are roaming in the area. BMC sources informed that as the number of tests has increased, more Covid positive patients are being identified. Most of them are not having any symptoms of Covid at the time of swab sample collection which is dangerous.

Till Tuesday 1121 persons were released and 41 people died out of 2195 Covid positive patients. This apart at present 531 people who have been tested Covid positive with mild symptoms are staying in home isolation.

To prevent the spreading of Covid infection, the markets across the BMC area are being sanitized on a regular interval. Also markets in Salt Lake are functioning on alternative days in a week. BMC authority is also trying to make people aware about the Covid protocols and requesting the residents to inform them if they are feeling any symptoms of Covid.