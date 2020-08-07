Bidhannagar: As many as 92 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours

Kolkata: As many as 92 people have been tested Covid positive in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area taking the total to 2,389 on Thursday.



According to sources, the high rate of fresh cases detected in the past few weeks has raised serious concerns about the situation.

Moreover, it is alleged that despite the advisory of the state government, a section of residents of Salt Lake are deliberately violating the Covid protocols. In several cases family members of a Covid patients, who have either tested Covid negative or their swab samples have not been tested are roaming around in the area.

BMC sources informed that as the number of tests has increased, more Covid positive patients are being identified. Most of them are not having any symptoms of Covid at the time of swab sample collection which is dangerous.

Till Tuesday 1,203 persons were released and 41 people died out of 2,389 Covid positive patients. This apart at present 579 people who have been tested Covid positive with mild symptoms are staying in home isolation.

On Thursday 55 people has been advised to stay in home isolation. Till date 670 persons who were staying in home isolation have been cured.

To prevent the spreading of Covid infection, the markets across the BMC area are being sanitised on a regular

interval.

Besides markets in Salt Lake are functioning on alternative days in a week. BMC authority is also trying to make people aware about the Covid protocols and requesting the residents to inform them if they are feeling any symptoms of

Covid.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday Subhash Bose, Councillor of ward 6 in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) died of Covid infection.

He was admitted at a private hospital on July 24 with several ailments like diabetes and kidney related problems. Sources informed that after his death, all the councillors and staff of BMC have been advised to take extreme precautions while doing their day to day work as several of them have co-morbidities.