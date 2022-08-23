Bidhannagar: About 46 cases reported in August so far

kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials will meet the residents association of every housing complexes and blocks in order to create awareness on prevention of vector-borne diseases, especially dengue, as about 46 dengue cases were reported in the current month.



On Monday, a rally was organised in the wards 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 to make people aware of the situation and how to prevent vector-borne diseases. Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of BMC along with Banibrata Banerjee, Member Mayor in Council (MMiC) (Health), Debraj Chakraborty, MMiC (Conservancy) were present at the rally. According to sources, though a few number of dengue cases were reported during June and July, the figures were negligible. But after 46 cases were reported in the past 20 days, BMC Health department has been kept on high alert as the figure is feared to rise during the monsoon. It has been decided that the BMC Health department officials along with Banerjee and local councilors will meet the members of the housing complexes and residents' associations to inform about the preventive measures need to be taken to stay safe from vector-borne diseases. The most-affected wards till date are 8, 10 and 31. Among these, maximum cases were said to be reported from ward 31. "We are going to meet the associations of the housing complex and block residents' associations. As of now we are putting more stress on awareness. Special fever camps will start soon. The canals are being cleaned already and boats are being used in the water bodies to create waves so that the mosquito larvae can be destroyed. Our health workers have been put on high alert," said Banerjee.