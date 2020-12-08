Bidhannagar: About 30K get Swasthya Sathi cards

Kolkata: Around 30 thousand people have collected the Swasthya Sathi application form across the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation till Monday from December 1.



According to sources, the Board of Administrators in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 1, held the first camp at ward 41. Since then till Monday evening, around 30 thousand Swasthya Sathi application forms were collected by the people.

Among those 19 forms were collected by the SOS Children's Village authority in order to register the residents' names for health insurance. According to Debdoot Chakraborty, Senior Education Co-worker of the organaisation said that after the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the Sasthya Sathi scheme for all,

the director of the organisation got in touch with the Chairperson of the Board of Administrator of BMC, Krishna Chakrabroty.

Later they went to the camp and collected 19 forms for 190 persons including the mothers and the children

living there. "In several occasions we had to spend a big amount for treatment of the children. We had also faced difficulties to find donours as well earlier. This scheme will help us in case of medical emergencies," said Debdoot. Apart from Swasthya Sathi a few people have contacted the officials conducting the camps for other schemes like Rupasree and Kanyasree. Few days ago a family in Rajarhat area sought help from the officials of the camp to get the money under the Rupasree scheme.

The name of the woman identified as Salma Khatun was enrolled promptly. The whole process was completed

within a day and Khatun is expected to get the amount in her bank account soon. However, her marriage took place on Sunday.