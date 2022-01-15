Bidhannagar: 24X7 drinking water supply among TMC's 10-point agenda

kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Friday asserted that there would be no 'loot of votes' or 'strong arm tactics' during the January 22 poll in four civic bodies in Bengal and strict disciplinary action would be taken against 'stray elements' in the party if there was any excesses by them.



The ruling TMC would win the municipal corporation poll by an emphatic margin because of its large volume of work, party veteran Saugata Roy told reporters while launching the manifesto for Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation polls.

Trinamool Congress would provide round the clock drinking water to the residents living in areas under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, if voted to power.

Trinamool Congress announced a 10-point programme called '10 diganta' for all round development of Salt Lake and its neighbourhood on Friday afternoon.

The manifesto was announced in presence of party's veteran leader and MP Saugata Ray, Jyotipriya Mallick, Sujit Bose among a host of others.

Addressing the press, Trinamool Congress leaders said a solid waste processing unit would be constructed within the next five years. Also the open garbage vats will be phased out and the number of waste compactor stations will be increased. Steps will be taken to keep a check on illegal parking and the rate of parking will be decided.

Keeping the recent natural calamity in mind, the issue of waterlogging will be taken up. Experts will be consulted to find a solution to the problem. Also, the sewer lines and 51 pumping stations will be upgraded. The desilting and cleaning of nodal points, including catch pits and underground sewer lines to ensure 'zero blockage' will be done using machines. For the safety of the residents, more CTTV cameras will be installed and street lights will be installed at every 30 metres to ensure zero dark spots across BMC. Also two municipal schools will be upgraded into model schools by developing the infrastructure with smart classrooms and updated curriculum.

These apart, several more issues were highlighted in the manifesto like facilitation of all municipal services and applications online through a single-window clearance system, setting up a Grievance Redressal Cell for every ward at the Councillor's office, where residents can directly contact their councillor for real-time redressal, setting up of a subsidised old age home, with all necessary amenities and trained personnel with primary medical and first aid training etc.