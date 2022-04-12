Bidhannagar: 1st MMiC meet of new civic board to be held today

kolkata: The first Member Mayor in Council (MMiC) meeting of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), after the new board was formed, will be held on Tuesday.



According to sources, primary issues like, repair of roads, infrastructural development of the BMC hospitals along with other issues of the Health department, water supply and conservancy related matters will be discussed thoroughly.

At present BMC health department is putting more stress on the preparation of combating the vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Spraying of mosquito repellent chemicals is going on in full force. Apart from that, BMC Health department officials are in a process to identify the vulnerable areas from where vector borne diseases were reported at a large number during earlier years.

Also the conservancy department is carrying out a cleanliness drive in Salt Lake. It is alleged a section of residents are throwing garbage on the vacant plots.

The bushes are being cleaned and the garbage is being removed as it creates an unhygienic environment.

Apart from the Health related issues, discussion about repairing of roads in Salt Lake is also expected to take place as an urgent matter.

Several roads in Salt Lake are damaged and need to be repaired immediately.

Among them a few roads have already been identified which were constructed less than three years before.

As per the condition, the contractors will have to repair the road at their own cost which were repaired or constructed within three years.

However, Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of BMC said, "any issues regarding a civic body's activity is urgent."