Bhunia urges Sabang admin to focus on fight against Covid

KOLKATA: State Water Resources Investigation and Development minister, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, held a high-level meeting at the BDO office in his own constituency, Sabang in West Midnapore and urged the administration to lay emphasis on COVID-19 management and develop more infrastructure like quarantine centres and Safe Homes.



The minister along with his wife Gita Rani Bhunia, former MLA from Sabang, assured financial assistance from their own accounts for setting up of such centres and equipping them with oxygen support. Bhunia also constituted a committee in the presence of BDO Tuhin Subhra Mohanty for taking up the fight against COVID-19 on a priority basis.

The minister also promised full support in terms of providing ambulance facilities so that patients can be transported to hospitals at the earliest. The minister directed the officials of the Health department to start door-to-door surveillance and give a daily feedback report to the BDO. He reiterated that there will be zero tolerance to lackadaisical approach in helping out common people in the pandemic situation. He has already arranged two ambulances and two hearses for Covid patients and victims.