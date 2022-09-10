Bhowanipur 75 Palli to showcase state's rich cultural hertiage at its Durga Puja pandal

KOLKATA: Bhowanipur 75 Palli Durga Puja committee has come up with a unique idea, 'Aitijhhya Beche Thakuk' ~ 'Let the Heritage Live' as its theme this year thereby showcasing various aspects of the rich cultural heritage of Bengal.



Bhowanipur 75 Palli every year presents an eye-catching Pujas of the city for its innovative concept and style of celebration. It is famous for its unique style of pandals and also for the social work which the committee carries out throughout the year. On the 58th year of the Puja celebration, artist Prashant Pal through the present concept 'Aitijhya Beche Thakuk' - 'Let the Heritage Live', is eager to showcase 'Patachitras', one of the oldest forms of art. The culture of Bengal has always been very rich through its various paintings and arts for a long time. Bengal's 'Pata Shilpa' has been appreciated all over the world throughout the ages.

From ancient times, Pata artists used to narrate many unknown, unheard epics, fables from Puranas and historical tales and fantasies through their art works. This art was not only used in various religious rituals but also in various social gatherings. With the passing of time and due to a change in taste among a section of people, the gorgeous art of 'Pata Shilpa' has taken a back seat. Now this art is almost on the verge of extinction in Kolkata. Although people in some villages, like Pingla, Nayagram in Midnapore are the last torch bearers of this legacy. Another tribal community of Bankura is still trying to make a living from this 'Pata Shilpa.' Sayan Deb Chatterjee, Convener of Bhowanipur 75 Palli said, "It's a great honour that UNESCO has recognized Durga Puja of Bengal as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. So, we believe this extinct art form of 'Pata Shilpa' will regain its lost glory and fame through our Puja presentation this year. People associated with 'Pata Shilpa' belonging from Pingla and Nayagram villages of Midnapore district will perform, display, exhibit and sell their artworks in organised stalls in the vicinity of the Puja pandal. At Pingla village in West Midnapore, a Patachitra Folk Art Centre has been developed as part of Rural Crafts Hubs, a project supported by UNESCO and the department of micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles under the

state government.