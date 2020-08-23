Bhowanipur 75 Palli conducts Khunti Puja; felicitates COVID-19 warriors

Kolkata: The Bhowanipur 75 Palli held the Khunti Puja on Saturday to mark the start of Durga puja proceedings of this year.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators, KMC, Debasish Kumar, Mayor-In-Council, Madan Mitra, Ex Hon'ble Minister of Sports & Transport & Chairman of Bhowanipur 75 Palli, Kartik Banerjee, Social Activist & President of Bhowanipur 75 Palli attended the puja. Dr S Pal (MOIC critical care unit, M R Bangur) and his team who are the Covid-19 warriors was felicitated on the

occasion.

Speaking to the media, Subir Das, Club Secretary said: "After the huge success over the years, where we received multiple awards from different segments, the entire team of Bhowanipur 75 Palli is fully charged up for this year also."

He added: "In the last few years our puja has drawn lakhs of visitors every day but in this 56th year of our puja we would be responsible enough not to allow big gatherings and

follow all protocols as briefed by the administration. We are confident that people would not only appreciate our pujo but would also like the arrangements made to keep Corona away this year."