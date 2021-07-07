Bhowanipore: Vaccination at doorstep for elderly starts

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started door-to-door vaccination for the elderly citizens, who are physically-challenged, in ward 70 of Bhowanipore. Two octogenarians residing at Rammohun Dutta Road and Abhay Sarkar Street respectively received their first jab on Tuesday. The initiative—led by ward coordinator Ashim Basu— began on Monday. Three elderly persons were inoculated as part of the initiative.



"I had taken up a campaign in my ward informing the residents of executing door-to-door vaccination for the elderly people who are handicapped to an extent that they cannot venture out of their houses for taking the jab. I have made arrangements for inoculating them right at their respective residences," Basu said.

A team of five health workers, including a doctor and a pharmacist (who administers the jab), has agreed to work beyond their schedule at the urban primary health centre for door-to-door vaccination.

A person interested in having the first dose either needs to have a doctor's prescription declaring that he/ she is ready for taking the vaccine or has to give a declaration that he/she is ready to take the jab and the KMC cannot be held responsible for adverse effects, if any.

The 83-year-old woman, Anita Mukherjee, who took the jab at her residence on Monday is doing fine and expressed her gratitude to KMC for extending the service at her doorstep. Eighty one year old Kumkum Banerjee also lauded the initiative.

About 34,98,431 people have already been vaccinated in Kolkata till date with2749550 persons getting the first dose and 748881 getting both the doses.

At least 497772 people received the jab in the city on Tuesday.