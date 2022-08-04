Bhowanipore residents face parking menace
KOLKATA: Vast areas in Bhowanipore have been used to park commercial vehicles by their owners illegally, making driving tough in these areas.
According to local people, they often face problems while driving their cars due to the parked vehicles.
Despite police prosecuting some vehicles for violating no parking rules, a good number of drivers or owners do not bother.
The residents of these areas demanded an increase of police vigilance so that the illegal parking of cars comes to an end on the Bakul Bagan Road, Priyanath Mullick Road, Mohini Mohan Road, Justice Dwarkanath road, Hesham Road and Palit Street..
However, traffic cops claimed that regular checking is being done and violators are being prosecuted.
Also in several places, KMC conducts raids at night and prosecutes those vehicle owners whose cars are found parked illegally.
Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Traffic said, "Our officers always try to make the roads free for vehicular traffic and a good number of vehicles are being prosecuted everyday for no parking violation. However in this case the matter will be looked into."
