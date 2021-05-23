Bhowanipore PS distributes necessities for the needy

Kolkata: Bhowanipore Police Station, in association with Manavjyot and A Bit More Foundation organised a distribution of necessities for the needy of the area and footpath dwellers/hawkers on Saturday. Around 5,000 masks, 2500 sanitisers and dry food comprising puffed rice, flattened rice, biscuits, mixture, sattoo and cakes were distributed. Present on the occasion were Sumit Das Gupta, Officer-In-Charge, Bhowanipore Police Station; Miraj Shah and Viresh Shah of Manavjyot and Kshitij Shah of A Bit More Foundation.



"In these trying times due to the lockdown imposed, when basic necessities are hard to fetch, Bhowanipore PS, once again have tried to stand by the affected people by providing some basic food, masks and sanitisers that will help the needy people to combat the adversities. In this endeavour, Manavjyot and A Bit More Foundation have extended their cooperation as they did last year. This activity will continue throughout lockdown in different parts of Bhowanipore PS area," said Sumit Das Gupta. The police station plans to continue with such activities in the coming days that will be of great help for the destitute during these trying times.