Bhowanipore murder: Multiple stab wounds found on Ashoke, his wife was shot dead

Kolkata: According to the post mortem report, the murder of the elderly couple Ashoke Shah and Rashmita Shah occured between 12 pm and 2 pm on Monday. The autopsy surgeon found multiple stab wounds on the body of Ashoke and a bullet injury on Rashmita's head. Cops suspect that more than one person is involved in the murder.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night called up the Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal and instructed him to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

According to police, Rashmita was shot using a 7 mm pistol from a point-blank range. The bullet pierced her head from behind. Police have recovered a bullet shell and a bullet head from the couple's flat at Harish Mukherjee Road.

The family members of the couple told the police that several pieces of jewellery and cash of around Rs 30,000 were missing. During the investigation, police found that only one almirah was broken and ransacked while another one in a separate room was intact as the accused person(s) failed to break it open.

Investigating officials came to know that recently Ashoke had planned to sell the flat and around one week ago he had even received Rs 1 lakh as token money for the agreement from the person who had almost closed the deal and the final bargaining was underway to fix the exact cost of the flat.

Sources informed that the CCTV cameras near the apartment were not functioning. However, cops are checking the footage of other CCTV cameras installed around the area.

As no sign of forced entry was found, cops suspect that at least one person who had been to the flat was known to the family.

Cops are questioning the daughters and their husbands of the murdered couple.