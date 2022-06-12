Bhowanipore murder case: 2 more held
Kolkata: The police have arrested two more persons in connection with the Bhowanipore elderly couple murder case.
Santosh Kumar Pati of Jinjirabazar was arrested from Jajpur in Odisha and Vishal Arora of Liluah was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. They told the cops that a youth who is the friend of the main conspirator had brought them in Bhowanipore. They were present inside the flat when Ashoke and Rashmita Shah were killed. Till Saturday five persons were arrested in connection with the case.
During the investigation, police came to know that the brother of the main conspirator who is a close relative of the Shah family, had taken Rs one lakh from Ashoke in 2019. But the man who had taken the loan died of Covid later. Since then Ashoke was demanding the money back from his relative. Police claimed that the conspirator was not returning the money showing excuses.
As Ashoke was repeatedly demanding his money back, on Monday the prime accused along with the arrested persons went to his flat in Harish Mukherjee Road area to talk about the matter.
Seeing a known face, Ashoke did not suspect any foul play and let him in. A few moments later he called up the trio inside the flat. Later they stabbed Ashoke and shot Rashmita. After murdering the couple, accused persons robbed a few jewelries and cash Rs 30,000 from the almirah before leaving the spot.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
PM to visit Maharashtra; will inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram...12 Jun 2022 8:19 AM GMT
Delhi water woes: BJP leaders meet Haryana CM, seek water supply12 Jun 2022 8:11 AM GMT
Three LeT terrorists killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama12 Jun 2022 7:57 AM GMT
UP Police arrests 304 people for Friday violence12 Jun 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Rasika Dugal begins prep for 'Mirzapur' season 312 Jun 2022 6:19 AM GMT