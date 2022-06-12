Bhowanipore murder case: 2 more held

Kolkata: The police have arrested two more persons in connection with the Bhowanipore elderly couple murder case.

Santosh Kumar Pati of Jinjirabazar was arrested from Jajpur in Odisha and Vishal Arora of Liluah was arrested from Uttar Pradesh. They told the cops that a youth who is the friend of the main conspirator had brought them in Bhowanipore. They were present inside the flat when Ashoke and Rashmita Shah were killed. Till Saturday five persons were arrested in connection with the case.

During the investigation, police came to know that the brother of the main conspirator who is a close relative of the Shah family, had taken Rs one lakh from Ashoke in 2019. But the man who had taken the loan died of Covid later. Since then Ashoke was demanding the money back from his relative. Police claimed that the conspirator was not returning the money showing excuses.

As Ashoke was repeatedly demanding his money back, on Monday the prime accused along with the arrested persons went to his flat in Harish Mukherjee Road area to talk about the matter.

Seeing a known face, Ashoke did not suspect any foul play and let him in. A few moments later he called up the trio inside the flat. Later they stabbed Ashoke and shot Rashmita. After murdering the couple, accused persons robbed a few jewelries and cash Rs 30,000 from the almirah before leaving the spot.